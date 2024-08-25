ETV Bharat / state

Al Qaeda Module Busted In Jharkhand; Over Dozen Arrested So Far

Ranchi (Jharkhand): A major Al Qaeda module operating out of Jharkhand has been exposed by a joint operation conducted by Delhi Police's Special Cell and Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, a doctor from Ranchi, has been identified as the alleged head of this terror network. It remains unclear if the doctor had connections to Pakistan or other foreign countries, and investigations are ongoing to determine who brainwashed him into joining the terror outfit.

Jharkhand ATS Superintendent of Police, Rishabh Jha, confirmed that digital evidence recovered from the suspects is undergoing detailed forensic analysis. He added that suspicions surrounding Dr Ishtiaq opening a training centre in Ranchi are also being investigated. The ATS is also working to identify the mastermind behind the doctor, with efforts focused on whether this individual is an Indian or a foreign national.

The investigation has revealed a serious terror plot to declare Khilafat in India. In a coordinated effort, the Delhi Police Special Cell, central agencies, and police forces from several states, including Jharkhand, thwarted this conspiracy. Jharkhand ATS has arrested more than a dozen suspects linked to Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), many of whom were from Jharkhand. Six of the suspects were undergoing training in Rajasthan. Dr. Ishtiaq was employed at a private hospital in Ranchi.