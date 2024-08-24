ETV Bharat / state

Al-Qaeda Module Busted In Jharkhand; 12, Including Doctor, Arrested

Ranchi: In a significant operation led by the Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS and Central agencies, a module of the Al-Qaeda group has been busted, revealing a conspiracy to declare Khilafat in India. So far, 12 individuals connected to Al-Qaeda have been arrested. The operation exposed that individuals, including doctors, teachers and labourers were involved in the plot.

According to sources, the group was inspired by Al-Qaeda and initiated by Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, an MBBS doctor based in Jharkhand. Investigations revealed that Dr Ahmed had international links, which are currently being probed further. ATS sources disclosed that Dr Ahmed first approached Mufti Rahmatullah Majhiri, a madrasa teacher in Chanho, Ranchi, asking him to recruit youths into the organisation.

Sources said that most of the arrested suspects from the Jharkhand Al-Qaeda module hail from Chanho. The investigation indicates that apart from Dr Ahmed, the majority of the accused come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The individuals arrested in the case were hailing from Jharkhand. Some of the arrested individuals were doing petty jobs, including making number plates and fixing flat tyres.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, a doctor by profession, Dr Ahmed worked in the radiology department of Medica Hospital in Ranchi and also ran a clinic in Hazaribagh. He allegedly recruited Faizan Ahmed during his visits to Hazaribagh. Dr Ahmed resides in Al Hasan Residency, Joda Talab, Ranchi, and holds an MBBS degree from RIMS, Ranchi.

Rizwan Babar, a number plate maker from Balsokara, Chanho, was arrested by Jharkhand ATS with the assistance of the Delhi Police.