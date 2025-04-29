Ayodhya Prepares For Grand Akshaya Tritiya Celebrations; 56 Bhogs To Be Offered To Lord Ram

Ayodhya: The holy festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30, with grand rituals in 5,000 temples across Ayodhya, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Devotees in large numbers are expected to visit the temples to offer prayers. Special decorations and religious programs are being planned in various temples and mathas.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust said that as many as 56 different food items and seasonal fruits will be offered to Lord Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Last year, around 1,100 mangoes and other fruits were offered at the temple on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya

Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, said that they are preparing for a special event, and all rituals will be done in the traditional way.

He said, "The celebrations will begin in the morning with the Abhishek and worship of the deity, followed by dressing the idol in cotton clothes. The temple will also hold a grand aarti followed by the distribution of prasad to devotees."

Mahant Satyendra Das Vadanti said that Akshaya Tritiya is a very special day for Lord Vishnu. In Ayodhya, Lord Ram is worshipped as the 11th form of Lord Vishnu, so the festival holds great significance here. He said, "People begin farming on this day, believing that work started on Akshaya Tritiya brings success. People also consider buying gold and silver auspicious on this day."

Mahant Satyendra Das said that another special event will take place this year on Akshaya Tritiya. After the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Mahant Premdas, the current head priest (Gaddinshin) of the Hanumangarhi temple, will visit the Ram temple for the first time as the representative of Lord Hanuman, as the people believe that Lord Hanuman is still present in Ayodhya.

'Gaddinshin' are the ones who live within the 52 bighas of the temple premises. And they worship God by staying in the temple itself. Mahant Premdas, who is currently sitting in this post, is the 20th 'Gaddinshin' of Hanumangarhi Mandir.