Akhilesh Yadav To Be Present On Dais At Martyr's Day Rally of TMC On Sunday

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to come up with a big surprise at the Marty's Day Rally on July 21.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will be present on the dais tomorrow. Akhilesh is also an important partner of the opposition coalition INDIA.

According to sources, Akhilesh will reach Kolkata on Sunday itself and will directly reach the venue from the Kolkata airport. Along with Akhilesh, Samajwadi Party vice-president and former state fisheries minister Kiranmoy Nanda will also be present on the occasion.

When Kiranmoy Nanda was contacted to confirm Akhilesh's presence, he said, "Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav are important names in the fight against BJP in national politics. They have always had a very good understanding. Samajwadi Party thinks that Mamata Banerjee is one of the main faces of the anti-BJP movement in the country. From this point, Akhilesh Yadav is coming tomorrow to give a message of support in the fight."

It remains to be seen whether any more big names surface. This time, Trinamool Congress has performed very well in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. In such a situation, their importance has increased in the context of national politics.