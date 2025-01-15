ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP In Delhi Polls, Calls MHA Approval To Prosecute Kejriwal 'Dictatorial'

Samajwadi Party chief called the INDIA alliance unbreakable and said that the BJP was the biggest liar, calling the permission to prosecute Kejriwal 'dictatorial'.

Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP In Delhi Polls, Calls Kejriwal's Prosecution Approval 'Dictatorial'
Akhilesh Yadav (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

Haridwar: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke about several issues including the Delhi Assembly elections, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the Prayagraj Mahakumbh during his visit here on Wednesday.

Akhilesh had come to the city for the immersion of his uncle Rajpal Yadav's ashes. On the occasion, he performed the ritual of Pinddaan as per Hindu tradition.

Speaking over the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, he extended his support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a time when it will be in direct fight with SP ally Congress. He stated that AAP is “very strong in Delhi” and under the INDIA alliance dharma one needs to support and strengthen the strong regional parties.

Akhilesh also emphasised that the formation of the INDIA bloc was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is a shared goal among the alliance's member parties. He further said that the INDIA alliance is intact and strong.

In addition, Akhilesh slammed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approving the prosecution of Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case, saying central governments want to run a “dictatorship”.

About Mahakumbh, the SP chief said, “It has been happening for thousands of years as per our Hindu tradition. Sadhus, saints, sages, and munis whom we never get to see, we get to see them in Mahakumbh,” he said while highlighting the significance of Mahakumbh.

“People earn merit by taking a bath in Sangam on specific dates of worship in Maa Ganga,” he said.

In response to a query about mismanagement at the annual fair, Akhilesh replied, “Now is not the time to talk about all these things. But if there are shortcomings after having so many resources, then questions arise somewhere.” He also expressed hope that the government would address these shortcomings and make proper arrangements for the event.

Regarding the UCC, the SP president said that the government should prioritise the demands and aspirations of the people rather than its implementation. “More important than UCC is that the dreams of Uttarakhand and the people of this state at the time of its formation should be fulfilled,” he said.

Akhilesh said that the progress and development of any state depend on the economic and infrastructure growth they generate employment for people.

