SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav Slams CM Yogi Adityanath's Comments on Kashi, Mathura in Assembly

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reached Varanasi and lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's address in the Assembly on Wednesday commenting on Kashi and Mathura where the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosque are located.

Terming BJP as a dishonest party, he demanded that the true Kauravas and Pandavas in the country should be identified first. He added, "If we talk about numerical strength, the BJP is the largest party in the country. In such a scenario, who are the actual Kauravas?"

Adityanath in his speech noted, citing the Mahabharata, that although Krishna had demanded five villages, the Hindu community now only seeks the three centres—Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. Speaking about the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath in his speech conveyed his happiness that Lord Ram had been placed there. "We walk the talk. We don't just talk," Adityanath remarked.

The SP supremo reached the Varanasi Airport in his private plane this afternoon and then met Vishambharnath Mishra of Sankat Mochan Temple at his residence where he expressed grief over the demise of his mother. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Mishra is a teacher of electronics engineering at Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Technology and also a priest at the Sankat Mochan temple.

Yadav alleged the BJP of using the Enforcement Directorate and other central agencies to target the opposition and crush the federal structure in the country. When asked to comment about Varun Gandhi joining the INDIA bloc, Yadav remained tight-lipped and said he knew nothing of the matter.