Akhilesh Yadav's Kedareshwar Temple In Etawah Triggers Massive Protest In Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: The Kedareshwar temple, constructed by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Etawah has caused outrage among the Kedarnath Tirtha Purohit community.

The members of the community said they will stage a sit-in protest outside Yadav's residence if the name of the shrine is not changed. The Tirtha Purohit community also questioned on the silence of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee on the matter.

Santosh Trivedi, Vice President of Chardham Mahapanchayat and Senior Tirtha Purohit of Kedarnath Dham, in a statement stated that Kedarnath Dham has its own historical and religious importance. "Therefore, constructing a temple of the same name and form in any other state is a violation of religious traditions. A symbolic temple of Kedarnath Dham has been constructed in Etawah, UP, which is a blatant mockery of the centre of faith of the residents of Kedarghati as well as crores of Hindus in the country and abroad," he said.

The construction of a similar temple was opposed in Delhi. "The Chardham Mahapanchayat will not sit silent. Along with dharna-demonstration against Yadav, a protest will be held outside his house," Trivedi said. He questioned the silence of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee President on the matter. "BKTC is not able to provide any facilities to the pilgrims in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham and is focused on earning money," he said.

Trivedi said Yadav has not visited Kedarnath Dham even once but got a symbolic temple built in Etawah. He demanded from the Yogi government that the name, color and model of the symbolic temple of Kedarnath Dham built in Etawah should be changed, otherwise the pilgrim priests of Kedarnath Dham will be forced to launch a huge movement.