Akhilesh Joins Rahul-Tejashwi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Congress Calls Him 'Steadfast Ally'

Congress leaders welcomed the Samajwadi Party chief to the "historic movement to protect democracy", calling Yadav a "steadfast ally".

Akhilesh Joins Rahul-Tejashwi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Akhilesh Joins Rahul-Tejashwi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' (Congress via ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST

Updated : August 30, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

Saran (Bihar): With hugs, smiles and scenes of bonhomie, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav joined the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Saran district as the march entered its final leg on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal termed Yadav a "steadfast ally" in the party's fight against the alleged attempt by the BJP to destroy the country's democracy.

In a post on X, Venugopal shared photographs of Yadav meeting Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was also present there. Acharya had contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year and failed to win the seat.

"This morning, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Jee joined the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Saran. Welcomed him to this historic movement to protect democracy. He has been a steadfast ally in our fight against the BJP's destruction of our democracy, and a strong voice for the poor and underprivileged in UP and across the country," Venugopal said on the social media platform.

The Samajwadi Party chief, Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Rohini Acharya, and other representatives of the INDIA bloc were seen waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-top sports utility vehicle in Saran.

Gandhi launched the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The yatra, supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, will culminate in Patna on September 1. The leader would take a break tomorrow (Sunday).

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Siwan districts. It will pass through Bhojpur and Patna.

