Akhilesh Lands In Srinagar For Omar's Swearing-in, Urges Statehood For Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called for full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir as the region prepares for the swearing-in of its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370.

Yadav reached Srinagar Tuesday afternoon to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Omar Abdullah, who would take oath as the Union Territory's first chief minister on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters in Srinagar, Yadav emphasized the importance of restoring statehood and ensuring special opportunities for the border region to drive its growth and development.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have trusted democracy and saved the Constitution by electing their government," Yadav told reporters at Sher-i-Kashmir International Airport in Srinagar. "The next step is to grant them full statehood. I am confident that, given how the people voted here, they will achieve that goal in future."

At the airport, Yadav was received by Chanapora MLA Mushtaq Guroo. He also congratulated Dr Farooq Abdullah for the National Conference's massive victory, expressing confidence in Omar Abdullah's leadership. “I am sure that Omar Abdullah will fulfil his responsibilities well and lead Jammu and Kashmir towards prosperity,” he said.

The ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre by Dal Lake, will mark the installation of Omar Abdullah's cabinet. As per the J&K Reorganisation Act, the council of ministers, including the chief minister, will be capped at 10% of the 90-member Legislative Assembly. This means Omar Abdullah will be joined by nine ministers in his government.

Yadav reiterated the need for special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir as a border region, noting that "the country will only prosper if Jammu and Kashmir moves forward on the path to prosperity." He added, "Border states should be given special opportunities and special facilities to ensure their continued progress."