Akhilesh Slams Centre Over Allowing 100 Pc FDI In Insurance Sector

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Centre for allowing 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector and said the move put the entire industry at risk.

In a post in Hindi on X addressed to Indian policyholders, Yadav questioned if handing over complete control of a sensitive and crisis-driven industry such as the insurance sector to foreign entities was in the best interest of the nation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her 2025-26 budget speech that the permissible limit for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector would be raised from 74 per cent to 100 per cent. The move is expected to pave the way for the entry of global insurance giants and substantial foreign investment.

Yadav pointed out that diplomatic relations between countries could fluctuate and, if any disruptions occurred, ensuring accountability of foreign insurers would be a challenge."Who will insure against this uncertainty?" he asked.

Yadav warned that while the new provision offered full security to foreign insurance companies, the interests of Indian policyholders remained uncertain. "Even if these foreign companies reinvest the collected premium within the country, a critical question remains: will they reinvest at least half of their profits in India or take all of it abroad?" he asked.