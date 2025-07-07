Akhilesh Launches Frontal Attack On BJP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led governments in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Centre, accusing them of misgovernance and indulging in anti-people politics.

In an interaction with the media persons, he attacked the BJP government on issues like the Vrindavan corridor, the Kanwar Yatra, deteriorating law and order along the construction activities going on at religious sites.

He alleged that the BJP stands divided into three factions of fiercely self-dependent, Delhi’s nominee and a consensus wing. He alleged that under the BJP regime big trusts, parks and ponds are all being usurped.

Referring to the Vrindavan corridor, he said, “The heritage should be left as it is. People come to look for faith in the narrow alleys of Vrindavan. They do not come looking for structures. The government is trying to replace faith with tourism. It is all a game of giving contracts and taking commissions.”

Raising a question mark over the justifications given in the name of narrow and broad paths, he said, “How come there was a stampede when Mahakumbh was organized below the sky in an open ground. There are Chief Minister-level meetings held in Lucknow on improving the traffic scenario but it still can’t be managed. If there is proper management, even narrow roads appear good,” he charged.

He also took up the issue of the cleanliness of rivers, saying that the Gomti River has been cleaned only in papers. “The ministers get their pictures clicked but the river remains dirty. Agra alone can become a one trillion-dollar economy but the condition of Yamuna is such that the foreigners move on the backside of the Taj with pinched noses,” said Yadav.

Raising the issue of the rehabilitation of the residents of Akbarnagar, the Samajwadi Party leader pointed out that despite the riverfront worth crores coming up on Kukrail Nullah, the situation of Gomti remains the same. “Akbarnagar was demolished. Many people resorted to suicide. The people should know on whose orders it was demolished. We will rehabilitate the people at the same place when we come into power,” he promised.

He further questioned that when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can build an expressway for Gorakhpur at a cost of hundreds of crores, why can’t he build a corridor for Kanwar Yatris for Rs 1000 crores. He promised to build this corridor on coming to power.

Yadav also put forth his view on the controversy over voter identification in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls there saying, “When the government has Aadhar data of 99 % of the people what is the need for updating and linking voter list again and again. Is it not tampering with the voter list?”

Expressing his support to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he claimed that Janata Dal (United) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will fade into oblivion after the Bihar polls.”

Coming back to Uttar Pradesh, he said boats that had been brought from Italy and put in Janeshwar Park have vanished and the fountains there have been stolen. The government should first learn management from foreign countries before implementing such projects. He gave the example of the Ekana Stadium and Kisan Mandi built under the Samajwadi Party government to support his claim.

Yadav also expressed his resentment over being targeted on religious grounds saying, “Some people talk of washing me and making me drink the Ganges water. I have bathed in the Ganga and will do so again. Will you clean the entire river for this? The philosophy of Sanatan is that of justice, not discrimination.”

Meanwhile, he promised to take up the issue of harassment of his party workers by the Police with the senior authorities.

