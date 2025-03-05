ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Hits Back At UP CM For Targeting Samajwadi Party Over Ansal Group Issue

Lucknow: "If everything was wrong, why did you go there for the inauguration instead of sending a bulldozer?" asked Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the party for "favouring" real estate developer Ansal Group during its rule.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked the embattled Ansal Group for alleged cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and organised crime. The action was taken after Chief Minister Adityanath instructed officials to take strict measures and safeguard homebuyers' interests.

During a discussion on the Budget in the state assembly on Tuesday, Adityanath said, "Ansal was your (SP's) creation. It was under your government that all its illegal activities were facilitated, deceiving investors and homebuyers."

Reacting to the accusation, Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government's stance on investments while highlighting that the same leaders who are now raising allegations had earlier inaugurated projects in the same place.

In a post on X, the SP chief said, "To hide their own failures, some people take others' names but forget that they themselves inaugurated malls and hospitals in the same scheme. They also hosted G20 delegates in a newly built hotel within the same grand complex, which received genuine investments worth billions."