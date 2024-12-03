Akhilesh Blames BJP For Sambhal Violence, Says Focus On Mansarovar Instead Of 'Digging' Here

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government for the Sambhal violence and suggested that instead of digging everywhere, it should focus on Kailash Mansarovar as there might come a day when pilgrims wouldn't be allowed to visit. Interacting with reporters outside Parliament, he alleged the violence over a mosque survey in Sambhal was a "pre-planned conspiracy" to distract people's attention from the state administration's "malpractices" during the recent Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Sambhal has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since November 19, when a Mughal-era mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence that ensued.

"This was a pre-planned conspiracy. There were discussions on the bye-elections and how people were not allowed to vote. Muslims were not allowed to vote in Kundarki, Meerapur and Katehari. To avoid discussions on the elections, the (Uttar Pradesh) government planned this incident," Yadav claimed.

"How much are you going to dig? You want to dig everywhere... You are not looking at Mansarovar... Kailash Parbat is there. A day will come when that country will not even allow you to go for a Darshan. Who will think about that?" he said without naming China.

He also said, "You are digging here because you want to destroy communal harmony." Claiming there was a fight between the BJP's leadership in the national capital and the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi party chief said, "The people of Lucknow are also adopting the same path that the people of Delhi had once adopted. The Samajwadi Party will never allow this to happen."

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav said, "Babaji saw the Sabarmati movie and did this... Maybe he wants to come to Delhi by instigating riots." He refused to elaborate further on this. Ramgopal Yadav also claimed that the Sambhal issue is much bigger than the Adani matter being raised by the Congress.

"What is the Adani issue? Sambhal is the bigger issue. People are being fired at, houses are being ransacked, and electricity and water are being cut. What is the Adani issue in comparison?" he told reporters outside Parliament. Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the bribery allegations made in a US court against industrialist Gautam Adani and Joint Parliamentary Committee be formed to look into the matter.

Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rahman said it was sad that the government did not respond when the issue was raised in Parliament. "We had been trying to raise the issue in the House. Sadly, the government did not answer. We want strict action against officials who are guilty so that justice can be done," he said.