Amid Soaring Political Temperature, Akhilesh Attacks BJP; Says Delhi Pollution 'Annual' Topic

An anti-smog gun being used at the Kartavya Path to curb air pollution ( PTI )

Lucknow: Delhi is choking due to alarming levels of air pollution and the subject has made its way into the heated political discourse among political parties with AAP and BJP taking centre stage.

Samajwadi Party has become the latest party to join the bandwagon. Its chief Akhilesh Yadav called the Delhi pollution issue an 'annual' topic on Sunday and said its effects had started reaching Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP and AAP traded barbs over pollution levels in Delhi as the national capital's air quality once again slipped into the 'very poor' category after a two-day gap.

Yadav said in a post on X, "The havoc of pollution in Delhi has become an 'annual' topic. When the country's central government is unable to do anything to keep the environment clean and healthy, what of the rest of the country? This is called 'chiraag taley andheraa (darkness below the lamp)' or 'dhundhalkaa (dusk)'."

"The BJP government, which claims to be making the country proud across the world, is not able to save the country's image from getting blurred by the smog in the capital itself. The offices of ambassadors and high commissioners of countries from across the world are also located there, what message would this send them? This is the failure of the BJP government's governance and policies," he said.

Calm winds on Sunday prevented the dispersion of pollutants as Delhi's air quality turned 'very poor'. Some areas in the national capital recorded 'severe' pollution levels.