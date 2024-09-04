Urdu Word 'Shahi' Means Slavery: Akhada Parishad Chief Demands Renaming Kumbh Mela Bathing Ritual

Haridwar: A fresh controversy has risen over 'Shahi Snan', the ritual bathing that is one of the most important events of Kumbh Mela with the saint community demanding replacement of the Urdu word 'Shahi'. A meeting has been called to take a call on the matter.

The Akhada Parishad president Ravindra Puri Maharaj said that the issue will be discussed with the representatives of 13 Akhadas. 'Shahi Snan' held in Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nashik and Haridwar can be renamed as 'Rajsi Snan' or something else in the future, he said. It has been decided that the word 'Shahi' will be replaced and a new word will be included as per the auspicious time after taking the opinion of all the akhadas, he added.

Ravindra Puri further said that 'Shahi' is an Urdu word and the name was given during the time of the Mughals. "Now the times have changed and so will the name. 'Shahi' is a symbol of slavery and so it should be removed from Hindu religious events," he said.

The word 'Shahi' will be replaced with the consent of the akhadas and the new name will be decided after talking to the saints of the 13 Akharas, he added.

He said that the language of a place that is ruled by an outsider gets influenced by the latter and this is what has happened with India. "During the medieval period, the influence of the invaders increased in some places in such a way that their language got penetrated into our daily life. But now the time has changed, so we should return to our original form," he said.

"The Madhya Pradesh government suggested that 'Shahi Sawari' can be called 'Rajsi Sawari'. If any word gives the feeling of slavery, then it should be replaced. We want that the holy dip of Kumbh Mela to be called 'Divya Snan'," he added.

