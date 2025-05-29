ETV Bharat / state

Akash Ambani Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

"A place where one experiences a different kind of peace," reflects Akash Abmani on his visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Akash Ambani Reaches Varanasi, Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Akash Ambani performing Ganga puja on his visit to Baba Vishwanath. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Varanasi: Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio and the eldest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, visited Varanasi on Wednesday evening.

He arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, where he was warmly received before heading to the Vishwanath Dham and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He performed rituals and participated in a special puja at the sanctum sanctorum, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Akash Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Upon arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, Akash Ambani first bowed to the peak of Baba Vishwanath (Lord Shiva), also known as the Shikhara (spire) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with devotion. He then entered the sanctum and performed a ten-minute-long special puja, which included jalabhishek and dugdhabhishek (ritual offerings of water and milk). The temple priests conducted an elaborate ceremony on his behalf.

Following the rituals, he received prasad from the temple authorities, which included a Rudraksha Mala and a traditional Angavastram. As Akash Ambani moved through the temple complex, devotees present chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'.

After completing the temple visit, Ambani proceeded to the Dashashwamedh Ghat. There, he praised the grandeur of the Vishwanath Dham Corridor, calling it a place where one experiences a different kind of peace.

At the ghat, he took part in a ritualistic puja of the River Ganga, with Vedic chanting. He also offered a special prayer to the holy river. The Ganga Seva Nidhi honoured him with an Angavastram and a memento during the ceremony.

Varanasi: Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio and the eldest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, visited Varanasi on Wednesday evening.

He arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, where he was warmly received before heading to the Vishwanath Dham and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He performed rituals and participated in a special puja at the sanctum sanctorum, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Akash Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (ETV Bharat)

Upon arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, Akash Ambani first bowed to the peak of Baba Vishwanath (Lord Shiva), also known as the Shikhara (spire) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with devotion. He then entered the sanctum and performed a ten-minute-long special puja, which included jalabhishek and dugdhabhishek (ritual offerings of water and milk). The temple priests conducted an elaborate ceremony on his behalf.

Following the rituals, he received prasad from the temple authorities, which included a Rudraksha Mala and a traditional Angavastram. As Akash Ambani moved through the temple complex, devotees present chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'.

After completing the temple visit, Ambani proceeded to the Dashashwamedh Ghat. There, he praised the grandeur of the Vishwanath Dham Corridor, calling it a place where one experiences a different kind of peace.

At the ghat, he took part in a ritualistic puja of the River Ganga, with Vedic chanting. He also offered a special prayer to the holy river. The Ganga Seva Nidhi honoured him with an Angavastram and a memento during the ceremony.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKASH AMBANI VARANASI VISITAKASH AMBANI KASHI VISHWANATH DHAMWHO IS AKASH AMBANIAMBANI SON VISIT VISHWANTH TEMPLEAKASH AMBANI AT KASHI VISHWANATH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.