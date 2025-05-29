ETV Bharat / state

Akash Ambani Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

He arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, where he was warmly received before heading to the Vishwanath Dham and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He performed rituals and participated in a special puja at the sanctum sanctorum, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

Upon arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor, Akash Ambani first bowed to the peak of Baba Vishwanath (Lord Shiva), also known as the Shikhara (spire) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple with devotion. He then entered the sanctum and performed a ten-minute-long special puja, which included jalabhishek and dugdhabhishek (ritual offerings of water and milk). The temple priests conducted an elaborate ceremony on his behalf.

Following the rituals, he received prasad from the temple authorities, which included a Rudraksha Mala and a traditional Angavastram. As Akash Ambani moved through the temple complex, devotees present chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'.

After completing the temple visit, Ambani proceeded to the Dashashwamedh Ghat. There, he praised the grandeur of the Vishwanath Dham Corridor, calling it a place where one experiences a different kind of peace.

At the ghat, he took part in a ritualistic puja of the River Ganga, with Vedic chanting. He also offered a special prayer to the holy river. The Ganga Seva Nidhi honoured him with an Angavastram and a memento during the ceremony.