Akali Dal Leader’s Murder: 3 Convicts Get Life Imprisonment; Rs 2 Lakh Fine

Mohali: A local court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three persons accused of shooting Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera dead. The ruling comes over three years after Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead by two shooters in Sector 71 here.

The court found three persons, Anil Kumar alias Latth, Ajay Kumar alias Lefty, and Sajjan Singh alias Bhola—all members of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang—guilty of the crime and pronounced the punishment today.

They were sentenced under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 482 (using arms) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict under the relevant sections.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted three other suspects in the case, namely Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhuppi Rana, Amit Dagar, and Kaushal Chaudhary. It said the prosecution couldn’t present sufficient evidence against them.