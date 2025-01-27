ETV Bharat / state

Akali Dal Leader’s Murder: 3 Convicts Get Life Imprisonment; Rs 2 Lakh Fine

The court also acquitted three other suspects in the case due to 'insufficient evidence' against them.

Youth Akali Dal Leader Vicky Middukhera
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Mohali: A local court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three persons accused of shooting Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera dead. The ruling comes over three years after Middukhera, alias Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead by two shooters in Sector 71 here.

The court found three persons, Anil Kumar alias Latth, Ajay Kumar alias Lefty, and Sajjan Singh alias Bhola—all members of the Kaushal-Bambiha gang—guilty of the crime and pronounced the punishment today.

They were sentenced under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and 482 (using arms) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each convict under the relevant sections.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted three other suspects in the case, namely Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhuppi Rana, Amit Dagar, and Kaushal Chaudhary. It said the prosecution couldn’t present sufficient evidence against them.

This comes after three years of hearings in the case, during which the court listened to the arguments from both sides.

About the Firing Incident

Middukhera was killed on August 7, 2021, in Mohali after two shooters fired multiple shots at him. He tried to run for his life after suffering bullet injuries but succumbed after running nearly 500 meters.

According to police investigations, the murder was ordered by Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky Patial, who is a rival of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

