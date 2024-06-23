Akali Dal leader Dies By Suicide After Killing His Mother, Daughter And Pet dog In Barnala

Barnala: A prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Kulbir Singh Mann, died by suicide after shooting and killing his mother, daughter and pet dog, the police said. The dreadful act occurred in house No 353 at the Ram Rajya Colony near Sanghera Road, Lakhariwala Chowk, in Barnala. Soon after the incident, the Barnala police rushed to the spot and launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Satveer Singh, said Kulbir Singh's wife, Ramandeep Kaur, went outside to bring milk. While returning, she noticed the house gate was locked from the inside. She immediately called the watchman of the colony to unlock the gate.

Thereafter, she entered the house and found her husband and daughter's bodies in one room. Soon after, she found her mother-in-law and pet dog's bodies in another room.

The police team also recovered a pistol of Kulbir Singh from the scene. He shot with the same pistol at his 85-year-old mother and daughter, Nimrat Kaur, who was pursuing her studies in Canada and came to Barnala for a vacation. After that, he died by suicide after shooting himself.

After the preliminary investigation, DSP Satveer Singh said Kulbir Singh was suffering from depression and was taking medication. An investigation was being conducted with the police and other forensic teams, Singh added. Based on Kulbir's wife's statements, action is being taken under IPC Section 174, and bodies will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

SUICIDE DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

