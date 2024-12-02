'Sacrilege': Akal Takht Gives Verdict, Orders Sukhbir Singh Badal to Clean Toilets on Tuesday

Amritsar: After declaring former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal a 'tankhahiya' for alleged religious misconduct earlier this year, the Akal Takht, one of the five major religious seats of Sikhism in the country on Monday pronounced its verdict.

The verdict was pronounced by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in the presence of the 'Panj pyaare' (five priests) at a meeting of Panj Singh Sahibs held at Sri Akal Takht in Amritsar. Seventeen Akali leaders who were cabinet ministers during the Akali government from 2007 to 2017 including Sukhbir Singh Badal, members of the Shiromani Akali Dal's immediate core committee and interim committee were summoned to the Akal Takht.

Badal, who has already confessed to all the 'crimes' committed during his government, had urged the Akal Takht to pronounce the verdict as soon as possible. Badal had in mid-November resigned as President of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Akal Takht's punishment to Sukhbir Singh Badal

As part of the Akal Takht verdict on Badal, on Tuesday December 3, he will clean the toilets built in the Darbar Sahib for the devotees.

Besides, he will also spend 1 hour in preparing langar and dish cleaning services besides engaging in a couple cleaning services as per the verdict.

Badal will also have to sit outside Darbar Sahib from 9 am to 10 am. Besides, he will also spend one hour at the main gate while sitting in a wheelchair.

The Akal Takht has also asked Badal to spend two days each in front of various gurudwaras across Punjab wearing sevadar’s robes. The gurdwaras include Shri Harimandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Takht Shri Keshgarh Sahib, Takht Shri Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib (Muktsar) and Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib.