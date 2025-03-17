Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj Slams Himachal Pradesh Police Over Assault On Sikh Youth At Manali

Amritsar: Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday alleged mistreatment of Sikh youth at Manali in Himachal Pradesh, stating some miscreants tore down and trampled upon Sikh (Nishan Sahib) flags and a picture of Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale reportedly in the presence of the police.

Addressing reporters here, Gargaj such acts would not be tolerated at any cost. He said when the youth from Punjab were stopped by police in Manali for a routine vehicle checking, some locals tore the Sikh flags and a photograph of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale which were tied to their bikes. Gargaj appealed the youth from Punjab to ensure they have their vehicle papers intact and avoid travelling alone to Himachal Pradesh. He asked Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to take note of such incidents and instruct the state police to maintain law and order.

"Some mischievous elements want to disrupt communal harmony in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The responsibility of the state (Himachal) government is to ensure the safety of people of every religion and community and not to allow hatred against people of a particular community," he said. Gargaj said India is a multi-religious and multi-lingual country.

"Sant Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale is a martyr and a hero of the Sikhs. He has been declared a martyr by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest seat of the Sikh community," he said. Gargaj said Sikhs visit shrines in Himachal Pradesh. "If anyone has any doubts, they can come to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib and visit the memorial of Sikh martyrs," he said. said that the Constitution of India provides everyone the right to religious freedom and expression of ideas but hatred for Sikh leaders in Himachal Pradesh is not good for mutual brotherhood and such conflicts should be avoided.

He said Sikhs have always contributed to the progress of the country and have served people of all religions without discrimination/ He said the people of Himachal Pradesh should realize that Sikhs have a major role to play in the freedom they are enjoying today. He also instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to raise the issue with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said police have registered a case against the Sikh youth for flaunting Bhindranwale flags on the bikes. He said Subhash Thakur, a resident of Manali, has registered a case against the youth. The complainant stated when when he asked the youth to remove the flags from their bikes, the latter thrashed him and others present at the spot, the SP said.