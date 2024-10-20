AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto Among 8 Candidates For Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Ranchi: The AJSU Party, an ally of the NDA in Jharkhand, on Sunday released its first list of eight candidates for the assembly elections in the state and nominated its supremo Sudesh Kumar Mahto from Silli.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party will contest 10 seats, JD(U) 2 and LJP (Ram Vilas) one while the saffron party will field candidates in the remaining 68 seats.

Mahto had, in 2019, won the Silli assembly seat by a margin of 20,195 votes, defeating the nearest rival of JMM's Seema Devi. The AJSU Party said Sunita Choudhary will contest from Ramgarh and Neeru Shanti Bhagat from Lohardaga.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.