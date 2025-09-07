ETV Bharat / state

Assam: AJP, AJYCP Intensifies Protests Against Immigration & Foreigners Order

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and several other parties in the state have staged protests against the central government’s Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2025.

On Saturday, the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) separately conducted massive protests in the Guwahati metropolitan city, demanding the cancellation of the Central Home Ministry's Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

AJYCP president organised a massive torch rally across the state called Agnishikha. AJYCP President Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayon said, "We will never tolerate this injustice of the state of India. The Assamese community, facing an existential crisis, is in danger of extinction in Assam due to the passage of the anti-Assamese and unconstitutional CAA.”

If this new Order comes into force, the protesting groups argue, "foreigners will take citizenship in India on a large scale, and this will result in a major change in the demographics of Assam. There will also be an increase in the number of Bengali speakers in Assam."