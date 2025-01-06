Ajmer Urs 2025: 125 Pakistani Pilgrims Head To Ajmer For Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Death Anniversary

Ajmer: Around 125 pilgrims from neighbouring Pakistan are on the way to Ajmer to attend the Urs celebrations of 13th century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. Urs is held annually at the Dargah to commemorate the Sufi saint's death anniversary.
The pilgrims from Pakistan entered India via Attari border and then reached Delhi, from where they boarded a special train to Ajmer.
As per sources, the district administration in Ajmer has made extensive arrangements for their stay, including food, accommodation and security.
Strict security measures are in place for the visiting pilgrims. Every individual is being closely monitored, and security personnel would be accompanying them throughout their stay. Upon arrival at the railway station, the pilgrims will have their identities verified based on ID cards issued in Delhi.
Every year, the event draws millions of people from across the world. This time, 125 pilgrims are said to have arrived from Pakistan, vis-à-vis 230 visitors from the nation last year. The pilgrims would present 'Chadar' (ceremonial cloth) at the Dargah on behalf of the Pakistani government and the public.
Pak Pilgrims Will Return On January 10
Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Singh Rathore said that Pakistani pilgrims participating in the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti would be staying in the Central Girls Higher Secondary School in Chudi Bazaar. Ajmer Development Authority Deputy Commissioner Bharat Raj Gurjar has been appointed as the liaison officer to facilitate all arrangements of accommodation and pilgrimage of Pakistani pilgrims.
Rathore said that these pilgrims will reach Ajmer around midnight of January 6 and return from Ajmer on January 10.
Officer Appointed To Fill C Form Online
Joint Director of NIC (National Informatics Centre) Tej Singh Rawat has been appointed in-charge while Land Records Inspector Rajveer Singh (Revenue Research and Training Institute) has been appointed as assistant in-charge to submit the forms of all Pakistani pilgrims online within the stipulated period of 24 hours from the arrival of Pakistani pilgrims in Ajmer.
