Ajmer Urs 2025: 125 Pakistani Pilgrims Head To Ajmer For Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Death Anniversary

Ajmer: Around 125 pilgrims from neighbouring Pakistan are on the way to Ajmer to attend the Urs celebrations of 13th century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan. Urs is held annually at the Dargah to commemorate the Sufi saint's death anniversary.

The pilgrims from Pakistan entered India via Attari border and then reached Delhi, from where they boarded a special train to Ajmer.

As per sources, the district administration in Ajmer has made extensive arrangements for their stay, including food, accommodation and security.

Strict security measures are in place for the visiting pilgrims. Every individual is being closely monitored, and security personnel would be accompanying them throughout their stay. Upon arrival at the railway station, the pilgrims will have their identities verified based on ID cards issued in Delhi.

Every year, the event draws millions of people from across the world. This time, 125 pilgrims are said to have arrived from Pakistan, vis-à-vis 230 visitors from the nation last year. The pilgrims would present 'Chadar' (ceremonial cloth) at the Dargah on behalf of the Pakistani government and the public.