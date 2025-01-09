Ajmer Urs 2025: Beyond The Dargah, Learn About Khwaja Garib Nawaz's First Stopover 'Chilla'

Ajmer: The city of Ajmer in Rajasthan is witnessing an overwhelming flow of devotees, as tens of thousands gather to pay homage at the revered shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the 13th century sufi saint's 813th death anniversary. While most visitors throng the iconic dargah, few are aware of another spiritually significant site connected to the Sufi saint popularly known as Khwaja Garib Nawaz: his 'Chilla'.
Nestled on a hill near Ana Sagar Lake, the Chilla (cave) is where the Sufi saint, according to popular belief, first rested upon arriving in Ajmer, where he dedicated himself to prayer and meditation.
Sufi Saint's First Stopover
“Khwaja Garib Nawaz made a difficult and protracted trek from Sanjar to Ajmer. Upon reaching the city, he chose to live and offer his particular prayers in a cave close to Ana Sagar Lake,” said Syed Iqbal Chishti, a custodian of the Chilla.
He further added, it was here that the saint began interacting with locals, offering solace and spreading messages of love and humanity. His simplicity and spiritual lifestyle captivated the people, who sought his blessings and guidance, Chishti said.
A popular anecdote speaks of a time when someone denied him water from the Ana Sagar Lake. It is believed that Khwaja Garib Nawaz miraculously collected the lake’s water in his vessel. When the person repented and sought forgiveness, Khwaja returned the water, restoring the lake to its original state, it is said.
Legend Of The Weeping Mountain
Chishti recounts the fascinating legend of the weeping mountain. “When Khwaja Garib Nawaz left the Chilla to establish his presence at the current Dargah site, it is believed that the mountain shed tears in sorrow.” He further claimed that the marks of tears were clearly visible to this day. “Visitors can observe tear-like stone formations inside the cave, adding to its mystique.”
The Chilla remains a place of faith for many devotees. By tying threads, making heartfelt wishes for the loved ones, devotees believe their prayers are fulfilled through the saint’s blessings.
'Place Of Inner Peace’
“I’ve always come to the dargah with my parents, but visiting the Chilla has brought me inner peace,” said Afreen, a devotee from Odisha, who visited the Chilla for the first time.
Mohammad Mujahid Samsir, another devotee from Uttar Pradesh, recounted his connection with the cave, emphasising the stone formations resembling teardrops. “It feels like the mountain itself mourned Khwaja Garib Nawaz’s departure,” he said.
Lakhs Attend The 813th Urs
The ongoing 813th Urs at Dargah has brought a sea of devotees to Ajmer. Pilgrims from across India and abroad have gathered here to pay tribute to the saint’s enduring legacy of communal harmony and spirituality.
Many visitors to the dargah also make their way to the Chilla, located on a hill in the Rishi Valley near Ana Sagar Lake.
The cave’s low entrance and compact interior require visitors to bow, symbolizing “a humbling experience” to the devotees.
