Ajmer Starts Double Decker E-Cruise On Ana Sagar Lake

Ajmer (Rajasthan): Tourists visiting Rajasthan's religious city Ajmer have been gifted with e-cruise services. They will now be able to take a ride on the country's first electric double-decker cruise on the beautiful Ana Sagar Lake here.

The 45-minute e-cruise ride on the lake has been fixed at Rs 300 per person. It has a total capacity of 150 passengers, carrying 75 people each on both the decks. Birthday parties or other programmes can also be organised here. The e-cruise is expected to attract both domestic and foreign tourists in Ajmer.

The e-cruise services were flagged off on Friday. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat, Mayor Brajlata Hada and many administrative officials were present at the inauguration program. The first ride included mostly public representatives and officials.

Notably, the municipal corporation has given the contract for operating the e-cruise on Ana Sagar Lake for Rs 67 lakh annually and the amount will be increased by 10 percent every year.

E-cruise owner JP Dadhich said that the vessel has been built by Goa-based Board Craft Private Limited Company at a cost of Rs 5 crore. This is the country's first e-cruise that is not made of heavy iron, but of fibre. Its special feature is that due to light weight, it can run even on four feet water.

Dance, party and food arrangements on double decker e-cruise:

Operating company manager Surendra Rao said that the double decker e-cruise is 22-metre-long. The lower deck is air-conditioned while there is a dance floor and arrangements for sitting outside in the open air. There is a kitchen, where tourists will get continental food as well as fast food and juice. This apart, there is a provision of separate toilets for men and women.

Stairs lead to the upper deck that has a roof and windows. One can enjoy the panoramic view of the lake and the Aravalli hills from the upper deck. A small kitchen has also been provided on this deck, where tourists will be able to enjoy food and drinks of their choice.

Manager Rao said presently the e-cruise is meant only for tourists but in the coming days, there will also be a provision to book it for two to four hours for party.

No harm to environment and aquatic life:

E-cruise driver Jagdish said that the engine runs on battery that get recharged when it runs. Even if the engine is not running, there is a backup of around four to five hours. He said that there is a plan to install a solar panel on the roof. Unlike the traditional cruises, the engine here does not emit any noise and there are bio toilets that are cleaned every day, he said.

Passengers of the first ride had excellent time:

The e-cruise service is set to become a major attraction for anyone who visits Ajmer. Local resident, Ishu Sharma, said that no one could have imagined riding an e-cruise on Ana Sagar Lake. It gives the feeling of riding on the ocean, Ishu said.

Another passenger, Dr Srishti Sharma said that Ana Sagar Lake is a unique identity of Ajmer and it will definitely attract the youth. It will surely become a special centre of attraction for tourists coming to Ajmer, Dr Sharma added.