Ajmer Sees Mass Congregation Of Transgenders To Celebrate Kinnar Culture And Traditions

Ajmer: Thousands of transgenders from across the country have assembled in Rajasthan's Ajmer to participate in the first-ever All-India Kinnar Maha Sammelan underway at a private school in Vaishali Nagar here, as part of the initiative of preserving and promoting their culture and traditions.

On Wednesday, the transgender community, dressed in traditional attire, performed the Chaak Pujan ritual and carried Kalash (pitchers) in a procession from the conference venue, before returning to the place dancing and singing. Throughout the procession, the kinnars carried the Kalash which were safely kept at the temple of Bahuchara Mata, the Kuldevi (presiding deity) of kinnars.

Ajmer kinnar society's Gaddipati, Saloni Nayak, said the event is being organised with an aim to carry forward the transgender community’s age-old practices. "The Chaak Pujan holds a special significance in our community. As per the tradition, kinnars go the the potter's place and worship the wheel. After with, the Kalash is brought, which is considered very auspicious. In Chaak Pujan, gold, silver ornaments, clothes and Rs 11,000 cash is presented to the potter's family," Saloni said.

As per reports, nearly 3000 transgenders have congregated in Ajmer for celebration of transgenders' traditions.

Jodhpur Kinnar Samaj Gaddipati Saroj Mausi said, "Transgenders have come here in large numbers not only from the districts of Rajasthan but from other states of the country as well. Excellent arrangements have been made in the Maha Sammelan. Together, we prayed for the prosperity of the country and the countrymen."

Beware of fake transgenders

Meanwhile, concerns were raised about fake transgenders exploiting innocents. Saroj Mausi cautioned other attendees to be aware of imposters taking advantage of the community’s goodwill. "Many fake transgenders are roaming around in the society and taking money from people. People should be cautious of such fake kinnars," Saroj Mausi said.

"The community has been there since time immemorial and the tradition and culture has been prevailing for centuries. The community has always wished well-being of others. Mahadev has blessed the community with the form of Ardhanareshwar. Neither man nor woman, we live the life of a human being. We also want that there should be peace in the country and the country should progress," Mausi added.

Education is everything

Sandhya, the organiser of the All-India conference, said "On the first day, hawan was performed along with the worship of Kuldevi Mata Bahuchara. After this, the ritual of Khichdi Tulai was performed. The ritual of Mayra will be held late in the evening today. In this, clothes and other gifts will be exchanged. Even in the Kinnar community, the Guru is treated as parents and the disciples consider each other brothers and sisters."

The Sammelan also highlighted the importance of education. "There is no restrictions on anyone pursuing education, rather children are being encouraged to do so, but at the same time it is vital for the community to remain connected to the roots and traditions. If there is education, then there is everything. We do not have any facility from the government, we survive only on financial support from others.

As per the event schedule, the Kinnar community will hold a grand procession on February 21 from Vaishali to Bajrang Garh square, where a silver umbrella will be donated at the Ambe Mata temple.