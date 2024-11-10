Ajmer Accident: Two Dead, 15 Injured As Bus Overturns On Highway

Ajmer: Two people died and more than 15 others were injured after a sleeper bus overturned on the Bandanwada Highway this morning. The injured were rushed to the Ajmer JLN Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.

The bus was travelling from Indore to Jaipur when the accident took place, said Om Prakash Jat, Bhinay, Station House Officer (SHO). A preliminary investigation revealed that the four-wheeler overturned all of a sudden while trying to save a person who was crossing the road.

Those injured have been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Palakheu, Deepak Patidar, a resident of Pinda in Mandsaur, Ritu Meena, a resident of Ava in Shargaon, Ranu Park, a resident of Kachnara Flak, Shreyaj Modi, a resident of Mandsaur, and Durga Bagri from Badojaya in Ratlam.

The deceased are Nivas Devi Sindhi from the Mandsaur district and another person who is yet to be identified. The unidentified person has the name Bhairavnath imprinted on his hand, police said.

The SHO said, "The passengers were in deep sleep in the morning when all of a sudden, a stir woke them up. Suddenly, the sleeper bus overturned on the highway near Nasirabad. The locals there tried to pull people through the windows of the bus and save them. Eyewitnesses also alerted the Bandanwada Police Station about the incident."

The injured were first brought to the Bandanwada Health Center where they were provided with first aid. Later, seven critical patients including Nivas Devi Sindhi were referred to Ajmer. On reaching the Ajmer JLN Hospital, doctors declared Sindhi 'dead'.