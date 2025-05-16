Ajmer Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her; POCSO Case Registered

Ajmer: A 10-year-old girl has accused her father of repeatedly raping her in the Haribhau Upadhyay Nagar area. The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by the Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal at the local police station. According to police, the incident was reported after the child revealed the abuse during a counselling session organised by the NGO in coordination with the Child Helpline.

The NGO coordinator said that the child revealed during the counselling that her father allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions when her mother left for work. The victim also alleged that her father threatened to kill her if she disclosed her ordeal.

Mahavir Sharma, Haribhau Upadhyay Nagar Police Station, in-charge, said the complaint was filed by Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal and the Child Helpline organisation. He confirmed that the minor girl accused her father of rape during counselling sessions.

"We have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the complaint was filed by the Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal," Sharma said.

Sharma added, "The child informed the counsellors that her father sexually assaulted her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone." He said that the police are conducting a thorough investigation and will arrest the accused only after completing it.

An official from Rajasthan Mahila Kalyan Mandal said that it was during the counseling that the rape allegation surfaced. The child disclosed that the abuse occurred after her mother left for work.