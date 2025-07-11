ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer: Defamation Case Filed Against Drishti IAS Director Vikas Divyakirti

Ajmer: A defamation case has been filed against Drishti IAS coaching founder and well-known social media influencer Vikas Divyakirti in Ajmer for allegedly making derogatory remarks about judges and advocates in one of his videos. The video, which is making rounds on social media, was titled “IAS vs Judge”.

The case has been filed in Ajmer Court. Judicial Magistrate Court No. 2 of Ajmer has issued summons to Vikas Divyakirti, and directed to appear in court on July 22. This order was issued by the presiding officer of the court, Manmohan Chandel.

Ajmer District Bar Association President and Advocate Ashok Singh Rawat said that the complaint was filed on June 2, 2025, by one Kamlesh Mandoliya. The complaint alleged that Vikas Divyakirti has made derogatory and sarcastic remarks against judicial officers and advocates in his video.

Ashok Singh Rawat said that the court has ordered Vikas Divyakirti to appear in court in person.