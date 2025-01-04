Ajmer's Anjuman Committee Secretary Syed Sarwar Chishti Asks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Implement Place of Worship Act

Ajmer: Secretary of Anjuman Committee Syed Sarwar Chisti on Saturday urged Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to effectively implement the 'Place of Worship Act of 1991'.

Chishsti has also objected to the Garib Nawaz web portal and the new app of the Dargah. He alleged the Dargah Committee launched the web portal and app without consulting the Anjuman Committee. "It is akin to interfering in the ancestral heritage of the Khadims," he said.

Chishti met Rijiju near the shrine of Sahibzade in Ajmer and asked him to implement the Place of Worship Act of 1991. He said the Anjuman Committee is an organization of Khadims, which has been serving the Dargah for the last 800 years. The keys of the Dargah are with the Committee. The Khadims themselves take the pilgrims to the Dargah and also pray for them, he said. Chishti told the Minister that the new module issued by the Dargah Committee regarding Urs was made withing consultation with the Anjuman Committee. Hei said Urs is a spiritual festival, which is celebrated as per Sufi tradition and the Khadims have an important role in it.

Chishti said he handed over a letter to Rijiju, in which it was mentioned that the appointment of Nazim has not been done in the Dargah Committee for the last three years. Also, the appointment of nine members of the Dargah Committee is pending for two years.

Earlier on the day, Rijiju offered the ceremonial chadar sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, marking the 813th 'Urs' (anniversary) of revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Located in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the Dargah is one of the most revered places not just in the state but throughout the country and beyond. Rijiju, who is the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, presented the chadar at the shrine during a ceremony in the morning.

At the dargah, he read out the prime minister's message which called on people from across religions to work together in harmony. The minister also launched the web portal of the dargah, the 'Garib Nawaz' app for pilgrims and an operations manual for the conduct of 'Urs'. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is also known as Garib Nawaz.