Ajmer Dargah Row: Rajasthan HC Postpones Hearing On Plea To Stop Proceedings At Lower Court

Jaipur: A petition was reportedly filed in the Rajasthan High Court seeking to stop the ongoing hearing in an Ajmer civil court over a claim in the lower court regarding the existence of a Shiva temple at the site of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Jaipur.

On Thursday, while hearing the petition filed by Anjuman Syedzagdan of the Khadims' organisation, Justice Vinod Kumar Bharwani postponed the hearing on the matter by a week.

Advocates Vagish Kumar and Ashish Kumar Singh, representing the petitioner, cited that a case has been filed in the lower court of Ajmer claiming that a Shiva temple existed within the Ajmer Dargah premises. They argued that the proceedings violate Supreme Court's directive.

Back in November, acting on a petition filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay challenging the Places of Worship Act, the Supreme Court had ordered all the courts not to proceed with any matter involving such sites where archaeological investigation is sought or until constitutional validity of the Act is under examination.

Reportedly, the petitioner had informed the concerned court about the Supreme Court's order in December and again in January, but proceedings continued in the lower court, they said.