Ajmer Dargah Row | Most Mosques In India Were Built By Demolishing Temples, Says Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur: Amid the row over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has courted a controversy by stating that most mosques in India were built by demolishing temples.

Speaking to reporters at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters here, Dilawar said, "The experience so far is that, generally in India, most of the temples were demolished. As far as Ajmer Dargah is concerned, the honourable court will decide on it."

Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar speaking to reporters in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

He said that if there is the digging of the Dargah premises, then there is the possibility that the remains of a temple can be found.

A court in Ajmer admitted a plea which contended that the famous Ajmer Dargah was originally a Hindu temple. The plea was filed by Hindu Sena leader Vishnu Gupta.

The plea contended that there was a Shivlinga under the Ajmer Dargah. The court issued notices to the Minority Affairs Ministry and the Archeological Survey of India and posted the matter for December 20. People cutting across political parties have reacted to the decision of the court.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Education Minister, who is a senior BJP leader, took part in a programme for BJP workers. He said that the BJP is the largest party in the world and the office-bearers are elected by consensus.

It is understood that Diwalar guided the workers on the upcoming elections for booth-level presidents.