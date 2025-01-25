Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta Shot At Near Ajmer, Escapes Unhurt

Ajmer: National president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta was shot at by two miscreants near Ladpura culvert near Ajmer on Saturday morning.

Gupta was enroute to Delhi from Ajmer in his car when two youths chased the vehicle on a motorcycle and fired at it. Of the two shots fired at Gupta's car, one hit the base. The driver of the car sped even as the miscreants fled after the incident. While Gupta and his driver escaped unhurt, on being informed, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Deepak Kumar and Circle Officer Ramchandra Chaudhary along with personnel from Gaggal police station reached the spot and started a probe.

Gupta had arrived in Ajmer on January 24 for a hearing in the court on the Dargah dispute case. He had earlier lodged a complaint with Christian Ganj police station on threats to his life. Following the complaint, a police personnel was deputed for his security but only in Ajmer. As Gupta was returning to Delhi, the security personnel was not accompanying him in the car.

Gupta, had filed a case in court claiming that the Ajmer Dargah is built on the site of a Shiva temple. He had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end the tradition of sending chadar to the dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer during Urs festival, a practice that has been followed since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. In a letter to the office of the Prime Minister, Vishnu had argued that the PM refrained from going to Ayodhya when the dispute was subjudice and since the dispute regarding Ajmer Dargah is pending before the court he should refrain from continuing the traditional practice. "The country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had started the tradition of presenting chadar in the dargah, now the time has come to stop it. This matter is pending in the court," he had said.