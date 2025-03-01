ETV Bharat / state

Ajmer Dargah Case: Hearing Deferred To April 19 Following Boycott By Lawyers

Ajmer: The hearing in the ongoing Ajmer Dargah case has been deferred to April 19. While applications filed by the Muslim side have already been responded to, the Ajmer's West Court No.1 had scheduled discussion on Saturday on the application filed by the Dargah Committee for dismissal of the case. However, the hearing had to be deferred due to a boycott by lawyers.

In a video statement, Hindu Sena national president and original petitioner in the case, Vishnu Gupta mentioned that all the objections raised by Muslim organisations in the court in the last hearing have been addressed by the complainant side. He said the Muslim side had sought additional time from the court for debate, which was set to take place in the court today.

Concerns Over Place Of Worship Act 1992

Addressing concerns regarding the Place of Worship Act 1992, Gupta stated that many people have spread rumours that this Dargah case falls under the purview of the Place of Worship Act 1992, but this is not so. The Worship Act 1992 has already been presented before the court. The law being referred to here in the Ajmer Dargah is for Parliament to decide.

Regarding the Dargah Khwaja Garib Nawaz Act, the court was informed by the complainant side that the act does not impact the case in any way.