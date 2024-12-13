Ajit Pawar Tasked By BJP To Break Sharad Pawar’s Party By Poaching MPs: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar of trying to poach MPs of the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raut alleged that the BJP had directed Ajit to break NCP(SP) as he has been told to poach at least five to six MPs of the NCP (SP). “Ajit has been told that if he wants any of his leaders to be accommodated in the central ministry, he will have to break Sharad Pawar,” he said.

However, Raut expressed confidence that Sharad Pawar would not join forces with the saffron party come what may. ”Sharad Pawar is a secular leader. He will never join hands with a party that seeks to divide the people of this country in the name of religion,” Raud said.

The Sena (UBT) leader’s statement comes a day after Ajit met the senior Pawar in New Delhi. After the meeting, Ajit told the media that he discussed various issues with Sharad Pawar. Subsequently, NCP’s state president, Sunil Tatkare, denied any chances of reunion. “Don’t go on that subject. We met Sharad Pawar to wholeheartedly wish him on his birthday,” he said.

On Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Pravin Darekar claimed that a few MPs of Sharad Pawar’s party will likely switch over to the Mahayuti. To recall, the NCP(SP) won 10 seats in the recent assembly polls, while its performance in the Lok Sabha polls was far better as it emerged as the top party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.