Ajit Pawar Orders Expeditious Land Allotment, Rehabilitation For People Hit By Koyna Project

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday asked officials to speed up the land allotment and rehabilitation process for people affected by the Koyna dam project, saying they have made sacrifices for the state.

Proposals received from Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur districts for the Koyna project-affected persons should be immediately verified and sent to the divisional commissioner of Pune by the end of the month, said a release from Pawar's office, quoting him.

The divisional commissioner must verify the applications and, in the first fortnight of June, hold a meeting with organisations representing the project-affected people to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries receive land allotment without delay, Pawar told officials.

Several persons were displaced decades ago for the project on the Koyna river in Satara district. These individuals have made sacrifices for the state, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with alternative land, he said.