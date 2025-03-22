ETV Bharat / state

Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' To Mark State's Foundation Day

Several programmes will be held in Mumbai between May 1 and May 3 to introduce the youth to Maharashtra's glorious history.

File photo of Ajit Pawar
File photo of Ajit Pawar (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party will celebrate 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to mark the 65th anniversary of the formation of the state on May 1, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said on Saturday. He provided an outline of the events that will be organised as part of the celebrations at a meeting of the party's various cells on Friday.

Various social, cultural, artistic, sports and literary programmes will be held in Mumbai between May 1 and May 3 to introduce the youth to Maharashtra's glorious history. Over the following 15 days, similar events highlighting Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage will be organized in administrative regions like Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Pune, and Amravati, Tatkare said in a statement.

He urged functionaries to propose ideas that highlight the state's identity and cultural richness while celebrating 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' as an official state-wide party event, adding that the Foundation Day of the state on May 1 will be celebrated with grandeur across all six state divisions, including Mumbai.

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the NCP is moving ahead with the vision of "20 per cent politics and 80 per cent social service", he said. The party had earlier organised 'Swarajya Saptah' on February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as well as 'Classical Marathi Language Day' on February 27.

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA MAHOTSAVMAHARASHTRAMAHARASHTRA DEPUTY CM AJIT PAWAR

