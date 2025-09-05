Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Phone Row Sparks Political Storm In Solapur; Activists Demand Apology

ETV Bharat / state

Solapur: A controversy erupted after a video of an alleged phone argument between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Solapur IPS officer Anjana Krishna went viral. The incident took place during action against illegal murrum excavation in Kurdu village of Madha taluka, leading to a case against villagers for obstructing government work.

According to officials, DSP Anjana Krishna and her team reached Kurdu after receiving a complaint about illegal excavation for road construction. When the team attempted to stop the activity, they were confronted by villagers and NCP activists. During the altercation, NCP worker Baba Jagtap called Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to Krishna.

The video of Ajit Pawar speaking rudely to the IPS officer is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Krishna is heard asking Pawar to make a video call, which angered him further. He is heard saying, "I will take action if you have such courage."