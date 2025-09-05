ETV Bharat / state

Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Phone Row Sparks Political Storm In Solapur; Activists Demand Apology

A viral phone call row erupted between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and IPS Anjana Krishna during action against illegal excavation in Solapur.

File Photo: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST

Solapur: A controversy erupted after a video of an alleged phone argument between Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Solapur IPS officer Anjana Krishna went viral. The incident took place during action against illegal murrum excavation in Kurdu village of Madha taluka, leading to a case against villagers for obstructing government work.

According to officials, DSP Anjana Krishna and her team reached Kurdu after receiving a complaint about illegal excavation for road construction. When the team attempted to stop the activity, they were confronted by villagers and NCP activists. During the altercation, NCP worker Baba Jagtap called Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to Krishna.

The video of Ajit Pawar speaking rudely to the IPS officer is doing rounds on social media. In the video, Krishna is heard asking Pawar to make a video call, which angered him further. He is heard saying, "I will take action if you have such courage."

Following the confrontation, Village Revenue Officer Preeti Shinde filed a complaint, and a case has been registered against 15-20 villagers, including NCP activists Baba Jagtap, Nitin Mali, Santosh Kapre, and Anna Dhane.

Farmer leader Atul Khuuse alleged that the excavation was illegal and questioned Pawar's stand, demanding an apology from the Deputy CM. Social activist Anjali Damania also criticised Pawar, saying, "Is it right for a Deputy Chief Minister to threaten a woman officer while she was doing her duty?"

However, NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpe defended Pawar, saying his words were being misinterpreted. "Ajit Pawar spoke in a professional manner. The video is being taken out of context," he stated.

