Ajit Pawar Backs PM's 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' Message; Opposes Yogi's 'Batenge to Katenge' Slogan

Amravati: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's `ek hai to safe hai' slogan, but opposed Yogi Adityanath's refrain `batenge to katenge', terming it alien to Maharashtra's ideological heritage.

Speaking to PTI amid the campaign for the November 20 state assembly elections, he also claimed that his nephew and now rival candidate Yugendra Pawar is not interested in politics, and does not even like to stay in Baramati.

Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign slogan of "ek hai to safe hai', he said India will be safe if it remained united.

"There is nothing wrong with that (slogan), I don't see any issue here. If we stay together, everyone will prosper," he added.

However, he expressed disapproval about the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's refrain that "divided we will get cut down".

"The remark `batenge to katenge' is inappropriate. People's thinking in UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh is different, but such statements don't work here. Using such words holds no significance in Maharashtra, in my opinion. Maharashtra is the state of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Shivaji Maharaj. People of Maharashtra are different, and they think differently. If anyone leaves the ideology of Shahu, Shivaji, Phule and Ambedkar, then Maharashtra will not spare them," Ajit added.

On Yugendra Pawar, the son of his brother, being fielded by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP against him on the family turf of Baramati, Ajit said his mother urged the senior Pawar to avoid a contest within the family.

"I made (wife) Sunetra Pawar contest against Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections. This has badly hurt (Sharad Pawar), that is why they made Yugendra Pawar contest against me," the NCP chief said.

"Yugendra has no interest in politics.....he does not like to come to Baramati. He likes to stay abroad," Ajit Pawar said, adding "I don't know what happened to him." In the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit's cousin Supriya Sule defeated his wife Sunetra in a high-octane battle in Baramati.