Ajit Jogi's Statue Disappears 3 Days Before Unveiling, Later Found At Bus Stand

Gaurela: A life-size statue of Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister, late Ajit Jogi, which was set to be unveiled on May 29, went missing from the Gaurela Jyotipur crossing of the district on Monday, officials said.
Preparations were in full swing for unveiling the statue and invitation cards had also been distributed. The statue was installed on a platform and was fully decorated.
On hearing about the statue going missing, Jogi's supporters and Congress workers staged a protest at the spot and a theft complaint was lodged. The statue was later found dumped at the Nagarpalika bus stand.
Mukesh Chandravanshi, a supporter said this is a sad incident and those involved in it should be given the harshest punishment. "There should not be any controversy over unveiling statue of the first CM of Chhattisgarh. This is extremely shameful," Chandravanshi said.
The Congress leaders have termed this as a political conspiracy. "It is said that late Ajit Jogi was not just a political leader but the soul of Chhattisgarh. He was not only the leader of the region but identity of Chhattisgarh, particularly Marwahi assembly. Removing his statue is a mockery of public sentiments," a worker said.
Staging a protest, Congress workers raised slogans against the administration and demanded that the statue be reinstalled. There is not a single community or political party which has not been influenced or benefited by Jogi ji, they added.
CCTV footage from the Chowk intersection showed that Jogi's statue was stolen at night with some malicious intent.
"It seems to be the act of anti-social elements. CCTV footage of the spot shows that the statue was removed by a crane. The statue is kept safely at the Nagarpalika bus stand. Who hired the crane is a matter of investigation. Action will be taken after registering a case. Currently, senior officers are involved in handling the law and order," Naveen Bodkar, in-charge of Gaurela police station said.
Shesh Narayan Jaiswal, Tehsildar, Gaurela said a theft complaint has been received that some anti-social elements removed the statue and investigations are being held. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation, he added.
A police team has been deployed at the spot and senior officials are monitoring the situation.