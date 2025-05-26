ETV Bharat / state

Ajit Jogi's Statue Disappears 3 Days Before Unveiling, Later Found At Bus Stand

Gaurela: A life-size statue of Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister, late Ajit Jogi, which was set to be unveiled on May 29, went missing from the Gaurela Jyotipur crossing of the district on Monday, officials said.

Preparations were in full swing for unveiling the statue and invitation cards had also been distributed. The statue was installed on a platform and was fully decorated.

On hearing about the statue going missing, Jogi's supporters and Congress workers staged a protest at the spot and a theft complaint was lodged. The statue was later found dumped at the Nagarpalika bus stand.

Mukesh Chandravanshi, a supporter said this is a sad incident and those involved in it should be given the harshest punishment. "There should not be any controversy over unveiling statue of the first CM of Chhattisgarh. This is extremely shameful," Chandravanshi said.

The Congress leaders have termed this as a political conspiracy. "It is said that late Ajit Jogi was not just a political leader but the soul of Chhattisgarh. He was not only the leader of the region but identity of Chhattisgarh, particularly Marwahi assembly. Removing his statue is a mockery of public sentiments," a worker said.