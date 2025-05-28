Ajit Jogi Statue Controversy Resolves: Amit Jogi Concludes Protest

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: The controversy surrounding the missing statue of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi in the forested district of Gaurela Pendra Marwahi (GPM) has been resolved. The statue, reported stolen on Sunday night, had sparked protests from Jogi Congress (JCCJ) supporters and the party's president, Amit Jogi.

Since the incident, they launched a protest demanding the re-installation of the statue. On Tuesday, after continued demonstrations, an agreement was finally reached between the district administration and JCCJ.

A written agreement was signed between the GPM administration and JCCJ president Amit Jogi. Following this, Ajit Jogi’s statue has been temporarily placed under the administration's supervision at the same site, beneath the original platform. It is now safely stored next to the pedestal where it was previously installed.

According to the district administration, the statue was initially installed without formal legal permission. Due to an objection raised by the Nagar Palika Parishad of Gourela, the site was declared disputed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Richa Chandrakar stated, "Any statue can be installed only by following the guidelines issued by the Chhattisgarh government in 2003 regarding the statues of great men and the rules under the 1998 circular. We are working towards completing this process. The statue needed repair, so the process of lifting and preserving it was going on."

In response, Amit Jogi said, "The fifth death anniversary of my father is just three days away. I do not want the controversy to escalate further, so I have signed the written agreement in the interest of maintaining peace. But I fail to understand how the same statue, which the administration was willing to reinstall yesterday, has suddenly become disputed today."

With both the district administration and Amit Jogi now in agreement, the statue has been safely retained for the time being. The administration has mentioned that it is being repaired. The next step will be to observe how and when the statue is permanently reinstalled.