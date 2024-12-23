Ajay Edwards Launches 'Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front' To Press For Gorkhaland Demand

Darjeeling: A new political outfit, Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) has been launched in West Bengal's Darjeeling district to press for the long-pending demand of a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The party has been launched by the Hamro Party's head Ajoy Edwards in a function at the Gymkhana Club in Darjeeling on Sunday evening. The new outfit's flag of green and blue colour with a khukri and star, was unveiled on the occasion. Several leaders from Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, GNLF, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha and Trinamool Congress have joined the new outfit.

Former GTA members and well-known political faces of the Hills, namely Pradeep Pradhan, NB Khawas, Prakash Gurung, Mahendra Chhetri, Sarada Rai Subba, and several others joined IGJF.

Edwards said the new political party will start working in demand for a separate Gorkhaland state. "The demand for socio-economic development of the common people of the hills has also been raised against the GTA and district administration. This new party will work to create pressure," Edwards said.

The IGJF's launch ahead of the upcoming elections in Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik municipalities in the Hills will mount pressure on the ruling party.

"This new party started its journey with the sole aim of developing the people of the Hills. Our goal is to achieve a separate Gorkhaland state. There are some other demands that will be announced very soon," Edwards said.

Notably, Edwards had set up Hamro Party on November 25, 2021 and the party had captured the board with a single majority in the Darjeeling Municipality elections. However, Hamro Party could not retain power in Darjeeling Municipality for long.

After the BGPM seized power in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration led by Anit Thapa, the latter and his associates captured the board by creating a dent among the Hamro Party councillors in Darjeeling Municipality.

Later, although Hamro Party won eight seats in the GTA elections, most of the seats came to Thapa's fold and since then, the Hamro Party is on a decline. On the other hand, the Election Commission also refused to register the Hamro Party for several reasons. Edwards has been preparing to float a new party for almost a year.