ETV Bharat / state

Aishwarya Gowda Case: ED Summons Former Congress MP DK Suresh

ED has summoned DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, to appear on June 19 in connection with a cheating case involving Aishwarya Gowda.

Etv Bharat
Former Congress MP DK Suresh (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and a former Member of Parliament, to appear before it on June 19. The summons is in connection with a cheating case involving Aishwarya Gowda.

Confirming the development, Suresh said that he had told the ED officials that he would appear before them on June 23, as he is preoccupied on June 19.

Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident, is accused of defrauding several individuals, including Vanitha Ithal, the owner of Varahi World of Gold, of Rs 9.82 lakh. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainants alleged that Aishwarya misrepresented herself as Suresh's sister and obtained several kilograms of gold on credit without making payment. She also claimed proximity with various high-profile politicians to lure people.

Suresh had also complained to the Bengaluru police, saying his name was being misused. In the meantime, the ED has also registered a case against Aishwarya Gowda and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing illegal means of money exchange and had arrested Aishwarya Gowda in April.

Read more: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao, Jeweller Linked To Rs 40 Cr Gold Smuggling: DRI

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and a former Member of Parliament, to appear before it on June 19. The summons is in connection with a cheating case involving Aishwarya Gowda.

Confirming the development, Suresh said that he had told the ED officials that he would appear before them on June 23, as he is preoccupied on June 19.

Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident, is accused of defrauding several individuals, including Vanitha Ithal, the owner of Varahi World of Gold, of Rs 9.82 lakh. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainants alleged that Aishwarya misrepresented herself as Suresh's sister and obtained several kilograms of gold on credit without making payment. She also claimed proximity with various high-profile politicians to lure people.

Suresh had also complained to the Bengaluru police, saying his name was being misused. In the meantime, the ED has also registered a case against Aishwarya Gowda and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing illegal means of money exchange and had arrested Aishwarya Gowda in April.

Read more: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao, Jeweller Linked To Rs 40 Cr Gold Smuggling: DRI

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AISHWARYA GOWDA CASEFORMER CONGRESS MP DK SURESHED SUMMONS FORMER CONGRESS MPAISHWARYA GOWDA HELD IN APRIL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.