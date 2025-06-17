ETV Bharat / state

Aishwarya Gowda Case: ED Summons Former Congress MP DK Suresh

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and a former Member of Parliament, to appear before it on June 19. The summons is in connection with a cheating case involving Aishwarya Gowda.

Confirming the development, Suresh said that he had told the ED officials that he would appear before them on June 23, as he is preoccupied on June 19.

Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident, is accused of defrauding several individuals, including Vanitha Ithal, the owner of Varahi World of Gold, of Rs 9.82 lakh. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainants alleged that Aishwarya misrepresented herself as Suresh's sister and obtained several kilograms of gold on credit without making payment. She also claimed proximity with various high-profile politicians to lure people.