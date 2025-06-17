Aishwarya Gowda Case: ED Summons Former Congress MP DK Suresh

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and a former Member of Parliament, to appear before it on June 19. The summons is in connection with a cheating case involving Aishwarya Gowda.
Confirming the development, Suresh said that he had told the ED officials that he would appear before them on June 23, as he is preoccupied on June 19.
Aishwarya Gowda, a Bengaluru resident, is accused of defrauding several individuals, including Vanitha Ithal, the owner of Varahi World of Gold, of Rs 9.82 lakh. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainants alleged that Aishwarya misrepresented herself as Suresh's sister and obtained several kilograms of gold on credit without making payment. She also claimed proximity with various high-profile politicians to lure people.
Suresh had also complained to the Bengaluru police, saying his name was being misused. In the meantime, the ED has also registered a case against Aishwarya Gowda and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing illegal means of money exchange and had arrested Aishwarya Gowda in April.
