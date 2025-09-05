Air Vice Marshal Visits IAF Station In Leh; Meets LG, GoC

Jammu: Air Officer Commanding Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, discussed civil-military cooperation and regional development with Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The meeting focused on strengthening synergy between the civil administration and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Ladakh, particularly in areas of strategic preparedness, disaster management, infrastructure development, and welfare of the local population.

“AOC along with Air Commodore Sanjay Prabhu, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Leh, met with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, and discussed important agenda points related to civil-military cooperation and regional development,” the spokesperson said.

Air Vice Marshal Sharma and Air Commodore Prabhu assured the LG of continued cooperation in all matters of strategic and humanitarian importance, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said. They also highlighted the ongoing efforts of the IAF in augmenting logistical support and maintaining operational readiness in the Union Territory.

The LG appreciated the vital role being played by the IAF in safeguarding the borders, supporting civil administration during emergencies, and ensuring connectivity in the far-flung regions of Ladakh. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to working closely with the IAF to strengthen national security and accelerate developmental initiatives in the region.

The AOC had a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, focusing on joint operations, border infrastructure development, and connectivity in the Ladakh region, the Defence spokesperson said. The visit reaffirmed the IAF's commitment to bolster its operational capabilities and cultivate collaborative relationships with the civil administration and sister services, he said.

The visit also highlighted the significance of Ladakh as a strategically critical area, necessitating concerted efforts to ensure the region’s security and stability. Sharma was on a four-day visit to Ladakh.

