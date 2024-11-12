Air Quality In Delhi Plummets, Stays 'Very Poor' For Over A Week

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate, with an alarming average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 355 recorded on Tuesday, placing it firmly in the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), various regions in the Delhi-NCR area are also grappling with significant pollution levels, with Faridabad at 205, Gurugram at 234, and Ghaziabad at 269.

Certain areas are seeing AQI levels surpassing 400, a figure indicating severe health risks. Notably, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 404, while Jahangirpuri hit 418, and Wazirpur peaked at 424. Most other regions in Delhi, however, are experiencing AQI readings between 300 and 400, highlighting a widespread air quality crisis.

The rising pollution levels have led to worrying health implications, particularly among vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Reports suggest a 15-20% increase in respiratory patients visiting hospitals, emphasizing the urgent public health crisis at hand.

The CPCB has received over 800 complaints related to pollution from the Delhi-NCR region over the past ten months, according to environmentalist Amit Gupta. Despite these complaints, there appears to be inaction against local officials who are expected to address them as mandated by a Supreme Court order in 2018.

Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management has criticized the slow pace of complaint resolution in the region. Stakeholders urge a more proactive approach to mitigate air pollution, with hopes for immediate corrective measures to safeguard public health in this increasingly polluted metropolis.