ETV Bharat / state

Air Pollution In Mumbai: Minister Pankaja Munde Chairs Meeting To Tackle Situation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to tackle Mumbai's deteriorating air quality, an official said.

The Air Quality Index in Mumbai was 175 on January 1, which falls under the 'poor' category. It improved to 153 on January 2.

However, air quality remains in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category, with particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels remaining a significant concern.

Construction activities, particularly large-scale residential projects and infrastructure developments, have contributed to the rising pollution levels, Munde said.