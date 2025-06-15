ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Death Toll Reaches 278, Recovery Of Bodies From Debris Continues

Ahmedabad: Three more bodies were found on Saturday, taking the death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash to 278, according to official figures. The search operation for bodies entered its fourth day on Sunday.

On Saturday, a woman and two other bodies were found burnt from the rear seat of the plane above the mess of BJ Medical College. The woman is likely to be a crew member of Air India.

At present, fire brigade teams along with NDRF and other investigation agencies are investigating the accident site. Rescue teams are still searching for missing people at the accident site. More than 252 blood samples were taken for DNA testing. DNA samples of 19 deceased matched so far.

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who also died in the June 12 plane crash, was underway, additional civil superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters.

The victims identified so far were from different places in Gujarat and Rajasthan, he said. As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.