Air India Pilot Flies International Flight in Drunken State; Terminated

New Delhi: Taking a bold stand against a pilot who tested positive for alcohol consumption, Tata backed Air India terminated the sevices of the concerned pilot, sending a clearer message that any such action would not be tolerated.

Sources within the Air India confirmed to ETV Bharat on Thursday that "The concerned pilot has been terminated and we will take strict against him."

According to the inputs, the pilot was given a breathalyser (BA) test after arriving in the country, and the person tested positive for alcohol consumption who operated a flight from Phuket to Delhi last week.

When this reporter contacted Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), they refused to comment on this but an official on anonymity said that "We neither deny this report nor do we confirm this. But such things would not be tolerated."

In the first six months of 2023, 33 pilots and 97 cabin crew members failed their breath analyzer test. Pilots and cabin crew operating domestic flights must undergo BA testing before flying.

Last year, DGCA barred crew members of Indian carriers, charter operators, flying schools and government departments from using products containing alcoholic content such as mouthwash, tooth gel, and medications.

Also, the aviation watchdog keeping in mind the fears of coronavirus had in 2020 temporarily suspended breath analyser alcohol tests for all aviation personnel, including the pilots, on account that these tests could aid the spread of coronavirus.

Failing the test for the first time results in a three-month suspension of the license. A second offense leads to a three-year license suspension for the same individual. On the third occasion, the license is canceled.