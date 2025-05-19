Air India Faces Heat Over AC Failure on Delhi-Patna Flight; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: Air India received backlash on Sunday after a viral video circulated online and social media that showed passengers on a Delhi-Patna flight sweating profusely, because the air conditioning (AC) was not functioning. This situation unfolded while northern India was experiencing an intense heat wave, as passengers had been trapped inside the aircraft for over an hour without any AC, air circulation, or support.

The widely circulated video, mailed out by a journalist, showed uncomfortable passengers making do and trying to cool themselves with boarding passes, books and whatever else they could find as they were seated inside a stationary aircraft. In the video footage, one passenger explained that the AC had been broken for "over an hour" and "how there was no effort on behalf of Air India staff to assist the passengers, and that several elderly, young children were on board in deplorable circumstances."

The video content can only be described as alarming, and has sparked intense and public criticism of the airline’s lack of pre-flight checks, and its inability to negotiate basic operational standards during peak summer temperatures. Social media users claimed that Air India should have carried out basic checks before passengers were allowed on board, with users outraged, demanding responsibility to consumers for the passengers endured.

“Air India regarding AI2521 Delhi to Patna flight, Air condition did not work and hundreds of passengers were on board in this scorching heat for 3 hours, My brother in law who is a politician and EX MLA became unwell, Can you fix this for the future please,” wrote Dr Bipin Jha, General Surgeon, Author of Lalit Sapna and trainee pilot on X.

In response to the uproar, Air India issued a brief statement via its social media handle, assuring passengers that the matter is being reviewed. “Dear Mr. Jha, thank you for bringing this to our attention. The flight has been delayed due to operational reasons. Please rest assured, our team has been notified to provide real time assistance. Hope for your kind understanding,” the airline posted.

However, the airline did not offer an explanation for the delay or whether passengers were later compensated or relocated. Authorities are yet to announce whether any formal inquiry will be launched into the matter.