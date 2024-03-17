Air India Express Starts Direct Flights from Lucknow Airport to Muscat, Dammam

On Saturday, the first non-stop flight to Muscat departed Lucknow Airport at 7:30 am with 77 passengers and the flight to Dammam left at 7:50 pm with 171 passengers. With the addition of the two new flights, Lucknow Airport now has 30 international flights.

Lucknow: Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow started operations for Air India Express's two flights to Muscat and Dammam yesterday.

Sharing details of the new flights, Lucknow Airport spokesperson said that the new flights will fulfill the airport's target of providing seamless connectivity to passengers traveling to Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The first flight to Muscat and Dammam took off from Lucknow Airport with 77 and 171 passengers respectively. Both flights returned to Lucknow from Muscat and Dammam with 123 and 103 passengers respectively. The first flight to Muscat departed from Lucknow Airport at 7:30 am and arrived at 3:30 pm while the one for Dammam departed at 7:50 pm and arrived at 6:30 am.

These are the new routes for Air India Express from Lucknow. With the addition of these two flights, the number of international flights has increased from 26 to 30. The addition of international flights is a commitment shown by Lucknow Airport to connect the capital of Uttar Pradesh with international destinations.

From Lucknow Airport, non-stop flight to Muscat will depart at 7:30 am and flight to Dammam will depart at 19:50 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On an average, about 18,000 passengers travel through Lucknow airport. The airport handles approximately 130 flight movements per day. In the first two months of 2024, Lucknow Airport recorded a passenger movement of around 11 lakh.

There are direct flights from Lucknow Airport to Agra, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Delhi, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Goa, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Allahabad, Ranchi, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Varanasi, Kishangarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Azamgarh and Aligarh.

Among the international destinations that are connected to Lucknow Airport are Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat and Bangkok.

